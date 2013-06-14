City of Akron Friday Night Concert

Goodyear Heights Metro Park - Main Entrance - 2077 Newton St. Akron, OH

http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Presented by the City of Akron. For performers and other details, call the Recreation Bureau at 330-375-2804.

Goodyear Heights Metro Park - Main Entrance - 2077 Newton St. Akron, OH
