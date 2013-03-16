Don Disantis and His Rat Pack Band

D'Agnese's Trattoria and Cafe - 566 White Pond Dr. Akron, OH

http://www.dagneseswhitepond.com - A musical variety show. Formerly male vocalist for the Harry Hershey Orchestra, Don now has his own group of talented musicians, and continues to please audiences with his Sinatra, "Rat Pack" barit...

