Dreamgirls

Google Calendar - Dreamgirls - 2013-04-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dreamgirls - 2013-04-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dreamgirls - 2013-04-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Dreamgirls - 2013-04-10 19:30:00

E.J. Thomas Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - Dreamgirls comes to The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Hall in Akron!

Full of onstage joy and backstage drama, DREAMGIRLS tells the story of an up-and-coming, 1960s singing girl group, and the tr...

Info
E.J. Thomas Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH
Google Calendar - Dreamgirls - 2013-04-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dreamgirls - 2013-04-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dreamgirls - 2013-04-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Dreamgirls - 2013-04-10 19:30:00

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search