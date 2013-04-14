Heron Watch

Bath Road Heronry - Riverview Road and West Bath Road Akron, OH

- Join Metro Parks naturalists to observe the nesting behaviors of one of Ohio’s largest birds, the great blue heron, through our binoculars and spotting scopes.


