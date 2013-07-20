Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday

Google Calendar - Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday - 2013-07-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday - 2013-07-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday - 2013-07-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday - 2013-07-20 19:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre - 182 S. Main St. Akron, OH

http://www.akroncivic.com - Hotel California - The original tribute to The EAGLES draws crowds of all ages with different musical styles: New Country, Classic Rock and dance, featuring hits such as Life In The Fast Lane, Take...

Info
Akron Civic Theatre - 182 S. Main St. Akron, OH
Google Calendar - Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday - 2013-07-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday - 2013-07-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday - 2013-07-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday - 2013-07-20 19:00:00

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search