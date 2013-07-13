IL Palio Del Drappo Verde e Rosso

Google Calendar - IL Palio Del Drappo Verde e Rosso - 2013-07-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - IL Palio Del Drappo Verde e Rosso - 2013-07-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IL Palio Del Drappo Verde e Rosso - 2013-07-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - IL Palio Del Drappo Verde e Rosso - 2013-07-13 08:00:00

Lock 3 Live! Park - 200 S. Main St. Akron, OH

http://www.lock3live.com - Run for a cause at the “Il Palio Del Drappo Verde e Rosso” 5K run and one mile walk, presented by Kesling, Nestico and Redick, to benefit the Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation. The race will take pl...

Info
