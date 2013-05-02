Jim Florentine

Funny Stop Comedy Club - 1757 State Rd. Cuyahoga Falls, OH

http://www.funnystop.com - Jim Florentine is the co-host of VH1 Classic's hit heavy metal talk show series, "That Metal Show." The program is a round table talk show where legends of rock hang out and discuss their past and ...

