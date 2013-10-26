Martina Plays Tchaikovsky

Google Calendar - Martina Plays Tchaikovsky - 2013-10-26 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martina Plays Tchaikovsky - 2013-10-26 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martina Plays Tchaikovsky - 2013-10-26 20:30:00 iCalendar - Martina Plays Tchaikovsky - 2013-10-26 20:30:00

E. J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - Pianist Martina Filjak performs Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1. The program also features three Sebelius pieces, including The Swan of Tuonela with the Akron Symphony's own Cynthia Warren soloi...

Info
E. J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH
Google Calendar - Martina Plays Tchaikovsky - 2013-10-26 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Martina Plays Tchaikovsky - 2013-10-26 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Martina Plays Tchaikovsky - 2013-10-26 20:30:00 iCalendar - Martina Plays Tchaikovsky - 2013-10-26 20:30:00

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search