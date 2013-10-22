Million Dollar Quartet

E. J. Thomas Hall - The University of Akron - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

Million Dollar Quartet Brings Rock 'N Roll History To Akron. On December 4, 1956, an auspicious twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together.

Info
