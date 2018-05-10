Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy”

Google Calendar - Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy” - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy” - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy” - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy” - 2018-05-10 18:00:00

Main Library 60 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44326

He was a postal worker; she was a librarian. Together the Vogels amassed one of the most important post-1960s art collections in the United States. Megumi Sasaki’s award-winning documentary depicts their relationships with the artists they supported and their collection of over 4,782 works. Akron-Summit County Public Library, Main Library, 60 S. High St., Akron. 6 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org

Info
Main Library 60 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44326 View Map
Events in The 330, Film, This & That
Google Calendar - Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy” - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy” - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy” - 2018-05-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy” - 2018-05-10 18:00:00

Tags

subscribe $9

Subscribe to Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter today:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Friday

May 4, 2018

Saturday

May 5, 2018

Sunday

May 6, 2018

Monday

May 7, 2018

Tuesday

May 8, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail