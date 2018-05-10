Movies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy”

He was a postal worker; she was a librarian. Together the Vogels amassed one of the most important post-1960s art collections in the United States. Megumi Sasaki’s award-winning documentary depicts their relationships with the artists they supported and their collection of over 4,782 works. Akron-Summit County Public Library, Main Library, 60 S. High St., Akron. 6 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org