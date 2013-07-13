The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night

Google Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00

Uncorked Wine Bar - 22 N. High St. Akron, OH

- Uncorked Wine Bar presents the Mighty Soul Tornados vinyl night with DJs Forrest Getem Gump, Ben Crazy, and El Prezidente. Bringing you the finest in soul, jazz, Latin, funk, disco, samba, and afro...

Info
Uncorked Wine Bar - 22 N. High St. Akron, OH
Google Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search