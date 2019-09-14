Through His I

Balch Street Theatre 220 South Balch Street, Akron, Ohio 44302

QuTheatr, Akron's LGBTQ+ Youth Theatre Ensemble, presents encore performances of a new play about gender, identity, and bullying.

Balch Street Theatre 220 South Balch Street, Akron, Ohio 44302
Theater & Dance
330-867-3299
please enable javascript to view
