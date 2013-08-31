Todd Rundgren

Akron Civic Theatre - 182 S. Main St. Akron, OH

http://www.akroncivic.com - Todd Rundgren with the Akron Symphony Orchestra and Akron Youth Symphony.

Special guest background singers Mary Lou Arnold, Michele Rundgren, & Kasim Sulton and guitarist Jesse Gress and drummer...

