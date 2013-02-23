WITAN French Market

to Google Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00

Todaro's Party Center - 1820 Akron Peninsula Rd. Akron, OH

http://www.todaros.com/ - Enjoy a day at WITAN’S 36th annual French Market. The French Market is a juried arts and crafts show where more than 45 artisans and craftsmen from Ohio and neighboring states will exhibit.

The a...

Info
Todaro's Party Center - 1820 Akron Peninsula Rd. Akron, OH
to Google Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search