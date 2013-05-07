West Side Story

Google Calendar - West Side Story - 2013-05-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - West Side Story - 2013-05-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - West Side Story - 2013-05-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - West Side Story - 2013-05-07 19:30:00

E. J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - West Side Story Comes To Akron!

WEST SIDE STORY tells the story of star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria as they struggle to rise above the hatred and intolerance that surrounds them. WEST SIDE STORY...

Info
E. J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH
Google Calendar - West Side Story - 2013-05-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - West Side Story - 2013-05-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - West Side Story - 2013-05-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - West Side Story - 2013-05-07 19:30:00

connect

* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

July 13, 2017

  • -

    Medina Historic District

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

  • -

    Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search