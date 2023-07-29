"A Clean Sweep" at the Zoo

Think you have what it takes to solve the mystery? George and Corabelle Garbeaux were celebrating their Golden Wedding Anniversary, but their daughter's fiancée was killed in a car crash, along with a traveling vacuum cleaner salesman, both of whom had visited the Garbeaux mansion an hour ago! Foul play is suspected...

Come and join this one-of-a-kind interactive mystery experience as a detective and test your sleuthing skills. 1920s or 1930s costumes are encouraged. Uncover clues left at the crime scene. Guests will get a chance to interact with professional actors and rookie zoo staff actors. Each guest who correctly solves the mystery is awarded the Super Sleuth Certificate and is entered into a raffle. The winner of the raffle will receive a pair of tickets to our Pints 'n Penguins event!

Tickets include one drink ticket, participation in the mystery experience, and admission to the zoo after-hours. Ticket may be used for a non-alcoholic beverage or an alcoholic beverage (ID required). Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase to redeem at our breweries, wineries, and the Snack Shack. Also available for purchase will be pizza from the Komodo Kingdom Cafe and sandwiches from Southern Thangs food truck. Murder mystery production by: Get Away With Murder, Inc.