A Golden Time Picnic

to

Exchange House 760 Elma Street 760 Elma Street, Akron, Ohio 44310

A North Hill Global Community Celebration Event

Full service global picnic includes international snacks; campfire dessert, veggie bag, souvenir, International Pop entertainment.

Also, read our story about Shanti Community Farms.

About this event

Partake in a complete mid- summer global-themed picnic sponsored and presented by Shanti Community Farms Yard Corps youth crew in conjunction with North Hill CDC World Music celebration.

Complete picnic package includes:

  1. Two international snacks
  2. Campfire dessert or smoothie
  3. Homemade fresh-squeezed juices
  4. Locally-grown vegetables bag to take home
  5. Performer souvenir
  6. International-pop musical entertainment

Complete package suggested donation $25 or ala carte items available for separate fees. Get your tickets here. 

Info

Exchange House 760 Elma Street 760 Elma Street, Akron, Ohio 44310
to
Google Calendar - A Golden Time Picnic - 2022-07-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Golden Time Picnic - 2022-07-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Golden Time Picnic - 2022-07-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Golden Time Picnic - 2022-07-29 18:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Wednesday

July 27, 2022

Thursday

July 28, 2022

Friday

July 29, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
Homes Summer22