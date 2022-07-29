A Golden Time Picnic

A North Hill Global Community Celebration Event
Full service global picnic includes international snacks; campfire dessert, veggie bag, souvenir, International Pop entertainment.
About this event
Partake in a complete mid- summer global-themed picnic sponsored and presented by Shanti Community Farms Yard Corps youth crew in conjunction with North Hill CDC World Music celebration.
Complete picnic package includes:
- Two international snacks
- Campfire dessert or smoothie
- Homemade fresh-squeezed juices
- Locally-grown vegetables bag to take home
- Performer souvenir
- International-pop musical entertainment
Complete package suggested donation $25 or ala carte items available for separate fees. Get your tickets here.