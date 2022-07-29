A Golden Time Picnic

A North Hill Global Community Celebration Event

Full service global picnic includes international snacks; campfire dessert, veggie bag, souvenir, International Pop entertainment.

About this event

Partake in a complete mid- summer global-themed picnic sponsored and presented by Shanti Community Farms Yard Corps youth crew in conjunction with North Hill CDC World Music celebration.

Complete picnic package includes:

Two international snacks Campfire dessert or smoothie Homemade fresh-squeezed juices Locally-grown vegetables bag to take home Performer souvenir International-pop musical entertainment

Complete package suggested donation $25 or ala carte items available for separate fees. Get your tickets here.