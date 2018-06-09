A Kinderealm Nature Event

Preschoolers and their families can discover nature through hands-on activities, nature play and crafts. Bring a picnic to enjoy as part of your day. Most activities are geared for children ages 2 to 6, but there is something for the whole family. Goodyear Heights Metro Park, Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton St., Akron. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org