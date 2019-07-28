Join hundreds of spuds and flood the streets of downtown Akron while Devo music fills the air. Every participant gets a devolved T-shirt to wear on race day and a Devo finisher medal. A special post-race celebration follows, with unique Devo-inspired awards and Detention performing Devo tunes at the finish line. The proceeds of this race go to Miller South School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 9 a.m. To register, visit lock3live.com.