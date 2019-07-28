Join hundreds of spuds and flood the streets of downtown Akron while Devo music fills the air. Every participant gets a devolved T-shirt to wear on race day and a Devo finisher medal. A special post-race celebration follows, with unique Devo-inspired awards and Detention performing Devo tunes at the finish line. The proceeds of this race go to Miller South School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Lock 3, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 9 a.m. To register, visit lock3live.com.
Devo 5K
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
-
Home & Garden Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSummer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Next to Normal” an Original Musical
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkThe Kidney Foundation of Ohio Summer Soirée
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkBent Trivia!
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatSpecial Screening: ”A Plastic Ocean”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatSummit Lake Kayak
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Doug Wood
-
Saturday
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Yoga in the Gardens
-
-
Festivals & FairsReach Opportunity Center Birthday Party and Cookout
-
-
Kids & FamilyOUTBACK RAY’S AMAZING ANIMAL SHOW
-
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDevo 5K
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family2019 SOLON HOME DAYS
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilyCOSMIC HEROINE
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatOhio Shakespeare Festival: “Measure for Measure”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: