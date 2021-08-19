AAM After Work: Game Night with Totally Rad and Totally Radical

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Stop in any time after 5:00 pm for a guided game night in celebration of the exhibits Totally Rad and Totally Radical. A packet will be available for pick-up from the front desk that will guide visitors through a series of silly, engaging, and totally rad challenges. Complete all the challenges and get a chance to win an 80s themed prize!

akron art museum
