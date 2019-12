Children learn best through picture books and play. Join us at the National First Ladies Library and Historic Site for an hour of songs, games, and play centered around a different picture book each month. Activities will focus on building skills that prepare young children for school.

Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Siblings welcome. This program is free. For an additional fee, participants have the option of staying on for an educator-led kid friendly tour of the Saxton-McKinley House.