ACCESS Annual Breakfast

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Registration is now open!

Please join us for our exciting Annual Breakfast! The morning will feature an uplifting morning program including client testimonials, ACCESS updates and full breakfast.

7:30AM: Doors Open, Breakfast Available

8:00AM: Program Begins

*PLEASE NOTE: There is complimentary, open seating. Registration is required. Register here: http://ow.ly/2OhE30oCfKH

*Reserved tables & seating will be held for sponsors only. Multiple sponsorship levels are available. For more information on sponsorship, please contact Stephanie, szelasko@access-shelter.org.

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Charity & Fundraisers
330-376-0997
