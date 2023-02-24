Adchella: 2023 American Advertising Awards

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Akron’s 78th Annual American Advertising Awards celebrates the creative spirit of excellence in advertising and honors the best work produced by area advertising professionals and students.

The public is invited to network with industry peers, enjoy food from area restaurants, view the gallery of work, receive a unique swag bag and attend a dessert after-party on stage.

﻿﻿4:30–7:00 PM AdverTasting

Featuring 

Big Eu’es BBQ

Hibachi Xpress Dino Style

Saffron Patch in the Valley

Waterloo Restaurant & Catering

More Restaurants TBA

Cash Bar (credit cards accepted), Creative Gallery

7:00–8:30 PM Award Show

Emcee: Garrick R. Black, II

8:30–10:30 PM After Party (Onstage)

Twisted Tomato Pizzeria & Beer Wall

Cash Bar

EARLY BIRD TICKETS (register by Feb. 10) save $20!

Professionals: $60 Member / $90 Non-member

Students: $35 Member / $40 Non-member

All guests of individual, nonprofit and new professional members must pay non-member rate. Gold and silver members, receive 7 and 5 member rate tickets, respectively. 

Livestream: $10

Livestream + Swag Bag: $20

REGULAR TICKETS (Feb. 11 – 24)

Professionals: $80 Member / $110 Non-member

Students: $55 Member / $60 Non-member

All guests of individual, nonprofit and new professional members must pay non-member rate. Gold and silver members, receive 7 and 5 member rate tickets, respectively. 

Livestream: $30

Livestream + Swag Bag: $40

