Adchella: 2023 American Advertising Awards

Akron’s 78th Annual American Advertising Awards celebrates the creative spirit of excellence in advertising and honors the best work produced by area advertising professionals and students.
The public is invited to network with industry peers, enjoy food from area restaurants, view the gallery of work, receive a unique swag bag and attend a dessert after-party on stage.
4:30–7:00 PM AdverTasting
Featuring
Big Eu’es BBQ
Hibachi Xpress Dino Style
Saffron Patch in the Valley
Waterloo Restaurant & Catering
More Restaurants TBA
Cash Bar (credit cards accepted), Creative Gallery
7:00–8:30 PM Award Show
Emcee: Garrick R. Black, II
8:30–10:30 PM After Party (Onstage)
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria & Beer Wall
Cash Bar
EARLY BIRD TICKETS (register by Feb. 10) save $20!
Professionals: $60 Member / $90 Non-member
Students: $35 Member / $40 Non-member
All guests of individual, nonprofit and new professional members must pay non-member rate. Gold and silver members, receive 7 and 5 member rate tickets, respectively.
Livestream: $10
Livestream + Swag Bag: $20
REGULAR TICKETS (Feb. 11 – 24)
Professionals: $80 Member / $110 Non-member
Students: $55 Member / $60 Non-member
Livestream: $30
Livestream + Swag Bag: $40