Adult Stretching

Registration yes

Learn stretching exercises with a licensed physical therapist from Physio Balance and Sports Performance. This program is made possible by the Friends of Green Branch Library.

Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

Have you heard the expression, "You aren't old, you just need to stretch"? Join our program with Physio Balance and Sports Performance to see if it's true.

Would you like to do stretching exercises at home? We suggest "10-Minute Stretching: Simple Exercises To Build Flexibility Into Your Daily Routine" by Hilery Hutchinson.