Adult Stretching

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Registration yes

Learn stretching exercises with a licensed physical therapist from Physio Balance and Sports Performance. This program is made possible by the Friends of Green Branch Library.

Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

Have you heard the expression, "You aren't old, you just need to stretch"? Join our program with Physio Balance and Sports Performance to see if it's true.

Would you like to do stretching exercises at home? We suggest "10-Minute Stretching: Simple Exercises To Build Flexibility Into Your Daily Routine" by Hilery Hutchinson.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Health & Wellness
330.896.9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Adult Stretching - 2023-09-25 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Adult Stretching - 2023-09-25 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Adult Stretching - 2023-09-25 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Adult Stretching - 2023-09-25 14:00:00 ical