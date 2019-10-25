Adult Trick Or Treating

On Friday, October 25 5pm - 9pm, Trick Or Treat for cocktails and sweets at Hale Farm & Village's first, adults-only Halloween Party!

You’ll visit six Wine/Beer/Crafted Cocktail and Treat Pairing Stations as you weave and wind your way throughout the spooky grounds of Hale Farm & Village at dusk. We’ve hand selected the best locally-made goodies to pair with a variety of seasonal drinks for an experience like no other.

Enjoy live, local music by Abraham James, beer tasting from Mucky Duck Brewery, and delicious food from our very own Cafe 1810. Come dressed to scare if you dare!

Tickets must be purchased in advance for The Adult Trick Or Treat (general music night is free)