Adult Trick Or Treating

to Google Calendar - Adult Trick Or Treating - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Trick Or Treating - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Trick Or Treating - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Trick Or Treating - 2019-10-25 17:00:00

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

On Friday, October 25 5pm - 9pm, Trick Or Treat for cocktails and sweets at Hale Farm & Village's first, adults-only Halloween Party!

You’ll visit six Wine/Beer/Crafted Cocktail and Treat Pairing Stations as you weave and wind your way throughout the spooky grounds of Hale Farm & Village at dusk. We’ve hand selected the best locally-made goodies to pair with a variety of seasonal drinks for an experience like no other.

Enjoy live, local music by Abraham James, beer tasting from Mucky Duck Brewery, and delicious food from our very own Cafe 1810. Come dressed to scare if you dare!

Tickets must be purchased in advance for The Adult Trick Or Treat (general music night is free)

Info

Hale Farm & Village 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Food & Drink, Outdoor Activities
3306663711
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Adult Trick Or Treating - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Trick Or Treating - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Trick Or Treating - 2019-10-25 17:00:00 iCalendar - Adult Trick Or Treating - 2019-10-25 17:00:00
Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

June 14, 2019

Saturday

June 15, 2019

Sunday

June 16, 2019

Monday

June 17, 2019

Tuesday

June 18, 2019

Wednesday

June 19, 2019

Thursday

June 20, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours