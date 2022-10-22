An Afternoon with Graham Robb, Author of France: An Adventure History

to

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join author Graham Robb, on Saturday, October 22, at 1 p.m., for a live virtual streaming event when he will discuss his new book, France: An Adventure History as part of the Hudson Library & Historical Society’s October “Taste of France” programming series. The Times (UK) enthuses, “[A] quirky, amused, erudite homage to the French people.”

Robb’s newest book has been decades in the making, combining scholarly research and the author’s personal anecdotes from travelling around the country by bike. Beginning with the Roman Army’s first recorded contact with the Gauls and ending with Emmauel Macron and modern France, readers are taken through an entertaining and all-encapsulating journey of French history.

Graham Robb is a British author and critic specializing in French literature. His previous biographies of Victor Hugo, Balzac, and Rimbaud have all won critical acclaim and were chosen as “Best Books of the Year” by the New York Times. He has published three other books on the topic of French history: The Discovery of France, Parisians: An Adventure History of Paris, and The Discovery of Fance: A Historical Geography.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

