AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP

By Agatha Christie

Mystery - April 20 through May 7, 2023

A group of strangers are stranded in a snow storm with a murderer in their midst. Will they reveal the killer before they themselves become victims? The World's Longest Running Play, "The Mousetrap" will keep you on the edge of your seat to the chilling end.

Brimming with intrigue, sophisticated humor and surprising twists, Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery is the world’s most successful and longest-running play.