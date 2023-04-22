Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap

Weathervane Playhouse 1301 Weathervane Lane, , Akron, Ohio

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP

Mystery - April 20 through May 7, 2023

By Agatha Christie

A group of strangers are stranded in a snowstorm with a murderer in their midst. Will they reveal the killer before they themselves become victims? The World's Longest Running Play, "The Mousetrap" will keep you on the edge of your seat until the chilling end.

Brimming with intrigue, sophisticated humor, and surprising twists, Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery is the world’s most successful and longest-running play.

Theater & Dance
