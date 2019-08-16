Age of Aquarius: Woodstock 50th Anniversary Celebration

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320

Dig out your bell bottoms, tie-dyed t-shirts and protest buttons because the peace bird is back. We're ready to party and celebrate the summer of love. Headlining the celebration is folk rock artist, Dave Nachmanoff. Costumes and love beads encouraged. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Simon Perkins Stone Mansion, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 6-9 p.m. $15-$25. summithistory.org

Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320 View Map
