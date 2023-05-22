AIA Akron Design Awards

Akron's local chapter of The American Institute of Architects is accepting submissions for their annual Design Awards - an awards program. honoring and recognizing designers, photographers, architects, and makers who have shaped our local, regional, and national communities with their creativity, imagination, and innovation.

This year's Design Awards program is even more exciting, with submissions open for various categories including design, emerging professional, photography, maker, and experiential graphics. All entries will be judged by a team of industry thought-leaders who will evaluate design achievement based on individual project programs, intent, and requirements. Architecture submissions must be made by a firm with an AIA Akron member as an employee. All other awards categories are open to the public to submit.

Our submission portal opens May 22, 2023. The submission deadline is July 1, 2023, followed by our Design Award Celebration on Friday, October 20th at The Akron Art Museum. If you have any questions, please contact AIA Akron's Executive Director, Jillian Tipton, at jtipton@aiaakron.org. For more information, please read our Call for Entries packet, which is available at https://www.aia.org/articles/6599726-aia-akron-2023-design-awards