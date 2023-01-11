Introducing Akasha Yoga™

As humans, we work so hard to try to effort ourselves out of problems, to find answers. We get ourselves into all sorts of binds and struggle to find solutions. We endure situations that we are not enjoying and try to think our way out of them.

But the higher truth is we can’t think our way out of anything unless we are aligned and balanced. Akasha Yoga is a bridge to connect you to that which you are seeking: Answers, solutions, alignment, joy, clarity, worthiness, healing, love.

During an Akasha Yoga™ class, we explore tapping into this energy field for the purpose of three intentions: Inquiry, Imprint and Integration. During practice 8-fields are used: sacred prayer, guided meditation, asanas, chanting, sound, breath, reflection, foundational truths.

One could say that the ultimate purpose of practicing Akasha Yoga is to come into alignment to receive the ancient wisdom that resides within you.

Experience it for yourself at Carve Your Own Path

Jan 11th at 5:30 pm-7:00 pm (Inquiry Akasha Yoga Class)

Feb 8th at 5:30 pm-7:00 pm (Imprint Akasha Yoga Class)

March 8th at 5:30 pm-7:00 pm (Integration Akasha Yoga Class)

Teacher: Lisa Schaefer

Cost: $20 for 90 min workshop

For more information about Akasha Yoga™ follow @akashayoga8 on Instagram, or check out their website at Click for Details

Visit carvemypath.org/yoga to register for class.

*Carve Your Own Path is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Proceeds from our community events and classes go toward supporting our mission to reduce stigma related to mental health and provide holistic treatment services for individuals in Ohio.*