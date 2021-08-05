Akro-Mills Job Fair

to

Akro-Mills 250 Seville Road, Akron, Ohio 44281

Akro-Mils is hosting career fairs on August 5 and August 12.

At these events you will:

- Get On-The-Spot interviews

- Meet the leadership team and tour the plant

- Have the chance to win raffle prizes like a 55 Inch Smart TV, Gift cards, Browns Jerseys, YETI Cooler, and JBL Speaker!

Once hired you will receive:

- $1,000 signing bonus ($2,000 signing bonus for veterans)

- $16+ hourly

- 401(k) options

- Healthcare including vision and dental and mental health support

- Weekly attendance bonuses

We offer an array of perks and benefits designed to help you live your best life – both in and outside of Akro-Mils.

We're waiting for you!

Info

Akro-Mills 250 Seville Road, Akron, Ohio 44281
Business & Career
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Akro-Mills Job Fair - 2021-08-05 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Akro-Mills Job Fair - 2021-08-05 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Akro-Mills Job Fair - 2021-08-05 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Akro-Mills Job Fair - 2021-08-05 14:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

August 12, 2021

Friday

August 13, 2021

Saturday

August 14, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required