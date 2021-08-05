Akro-Mills Job Fair

Akro-Mils is hosting career fairs on August 5 and August 12.
At these events you will:
- Get On-The-Spot interviews
- Meet the leadership team and tour the plant
- Have the chance to win raffle prizes like a 55 Inch Smart TV, Gift cards, Browns Jerseys, YETI Cooler, and JBL Speaker!
Once hired you will receive:
- $1,000 signing bonus ($2,000 signing bonus for veterans)
- $16+ hourly
- 401(k) options
- Healthcare including vision and dental and mental health support
- Weekly attendance bonuses
We offer an array of perks and benefits designed to help you live your best life – both in and outside of Akro-Mils.
We're waiting for you!