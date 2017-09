The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, calling on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The University of Akron, Stiles Athletic Field House, 289 S. Union St., Akron.

Check-in at 8:30 a.m.

Walk starts at 10:20 a.m.

For more information, visit www.alz.org.