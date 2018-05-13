Akron Art Museum’s Mother’s Day Open House

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Spend an unforgettable day with Mom at the Akron Art Museum’s Mother’s Day Open House. Enjoy a delicious light brunch together, featuring a mimosa bar and a variety of tasty treats. Share art experiences in the museum galleries and among the springtime blooms in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden, and create a keepsake springtime craft to take with you. Little ones will have the opportunity to engage in a sensory play area, making this Mother's Day Open House appropriate for all ages. Akron Art Museum, 1 South High St., Akron

Open House: Arrive at any time between 11:30 am and 3:30 pm to participate.

Member Adult $35

Non-Member Adult $50

17 and under, free with adult ticket 

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
