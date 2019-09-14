Akron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show 2019

YOU’RE INVITED!

The Akron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show is on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summit Mall. Admission is FREE! It’s an exciting celebration for new and growing families, including pregnancy, babies, toddlers and preschool age children and the whole family is welcome!

FREE family activities all day long :)

- Spin the Prize Wheel

- Swag Bags for first 200 attendees, sponsored by Music Together Summit

- Receive a free issue of Northeast Ohio Parent magazine

- Scavenger Hunt game for kids & parents

- Meet the Snow Sister Princesses in Center Court from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

- Pretzel Rolling Rally with Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

- A kid’s Martial Arts Demo in Center Court near Dillard’s

- Make & Take Craft station provided by Summit Metro Parks

-Child ID Kits, provided by GASP (Guardians Advocating Child Safety and Protection)

- Expecting mothers can visit the ultrasound station to receive a free five minute scan. Package upgrades ranging from $49-$130 including 2D/3D/4D ultrasound scans at the event, two photo prints, gender reveal (if desired) and special gift.

-AND MORE!

Exhibits and local experts will provide info on pregnancy & breastfeeding experts, pediatrics, health and wellness, child safety, financial planning, education, childcare, fitness, children’s classes, family activities and more.

Save the Date! Visit www.Facebook.com/BabyTotandBiggerShow and follow show updates at https://www.facebook.com/events/446428766187024/