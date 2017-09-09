Akron Baby, Tots & Bigger Show 2017

Summit Mall 3265 W Market St, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

You're invited! The 2017 Akron Baby, Tot & Bigger Show is on Saturday, September 9th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Summit Mall. Admission is free! The Baby, Tot & Bigger Show is an exciting celebration for new and growing families, including pregnancy, babies, toddlers and preschool age children.

FREE ACTIVITIES, sponsored by Massage Envy Fairlawn

-Spin the Prize Wheel for a chance to win great prizes

-Free Swag Bag, sponsored by CollegeAdvantage for first 200 attendees

-Receive a complimentary issue of Northeast Ohio Parent magazine

-Scavenger Hunt game for kids and parents together

-Pretzel Rolling Rally for kids, provided by Auntie Anne's Pretzels

-Meet the Mascots from 1pm-2pm

-Free child ID kids, provided by GASP (Guardians Advocating Child Safety and Protection)

-Babywearing Station to try on different carriers to see what you like best, provided by Babywearing International

-Relaxation Station for parents with chair massages from Massage Envy Fairlawn

Exhibits and local experts will provide info throughout the mall on pregnancy, pediatric dentistry, health and wellness, child safety, financial planning, education, childcare, children’s classes and more.

SAVE THE DATE! For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/BabyTotandBiggerShow or call 330-556-9974.

Summit Mall 3265 W Market St, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333
