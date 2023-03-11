Celebrate books and writing at Main Library’s literary showcase featuring area authors, illustrators, and publishers.

Join us in downtown Akron for the inaugural Akron Book Fest!

Meet over 50 writers from our community, learn how to get your creative work into the world, mingle with fellow readers, and shop for books!

The Akron Book Fest will include:

Over 50 area authors sharing, selling, and signing their work

A roundtable for new writers to gain insight and advice from published authors

A roundtable for writers to learn from publishers and other literary experts how to safely and effectively share their work

A poetry workshop with the Wick Poetry Center

An interactive story trail activity for the youngest book lovers

Information about how to have your book printed with available self-publishing tools

Book giveaways

and more!

Free and open to the public.

Are you an area author looking to share your work with the community? Apply to participate in our inaugural Akron Book Fest on March 11. No fee to participate. Apply by Jan. 31 at http://akronlibrary.org/akron-book-fest.

For additional information, contact the Culture & AV Division at cadiv@akronlibrary.org or 330.643.9015.