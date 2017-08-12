Akron Children’s Hospital & Akron Marathon Race Series presents The Goodyear Half Marathon & 10K

Make your way past Goodyear’s historic World Headquarters and its new campus before setting a personal record on Goodyear’s Akron Proving Grounds for a unique and unforgettable racing experience. Runners must pick up their packets on 8/12 at the John S. Knight Center, 77 E. Mill St., Akron. The Goodyear World Headquarters, 200 Innovation Way, Akron. 6:30 a.m. $60-$90. To register, visit www.akronmarathon.org.