Akron Community Invited to Audition

Kimberly Bartosik/daela (Brooklyn, NY) invites interested professional, pre-professional, and non-professional performers to participate in her upcoming project, The Encounter: Akron, a live physical theater performance work developed in partnership with Rubber City Theatre (RCT) and the National Center for Choreography-Akron (NCCAkron). Auditions will take place on May 25 at NCCAkron.

The Encounter: Akron is an expansive performance project created by choreographer/director Kimberly Bartosik. Working with communities worldwide and merging professional, pre-professional, and non-professional performers, she has been creating unique Encounter projects, exploring intergenerational cross-geographic, global conversation about the ferocious power of the body as a form of communication. The work is an encounter with oneself, pulling from what people currently carry in their bodies—grief, hope, fear, desire, newfound power—pulsing through and between generations.

Register in advance to audition by Sunday May 21, 11:59 PM, using this form or visit: www.nccakron.org/theencounter.