Calling all local artists: Join ArtsNow for a facilitated discussion on the cultural plan at the Rialto Theater. Discussion will center on your vision for the future of arts and culture in Akron and how the Cultural Plan can help support that vision. Come prepared with your big ideas, desires and wants for the future of arts and culture. Snacks will be provided.
Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group
The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
Wednesday
