Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group

to Google Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group - 2019-07-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group - 2019-07-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group - 2019-07-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group - 2019-07-17 17:00:00

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Calling all local artists: Join ArtsNow for a facilitated discussion on the cultural plan at the Rialto Theater. Discussion will center on your vision for the future of arts and culture in Akron and how the Cultural Plan can help support that vision. Come prepared with your big ideas, desires and wants for the future of arts and culture. Snacks will be provided.

Info

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
330-752-2815
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group - 2019-07-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group - 2019-07-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group - 2019-07-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group - 2019-07-17 17:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

June 26, 2019

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Monday

July 1, 2019

Tuesday

July 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail