Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury

to Google Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury - 2019-07-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury - 2019-07-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury - 2019-07-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury - 2019-07-16 17:30:00

The Well CDC 647 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304

Join us for a playfully fun community event where we talk about arts, culture, and environment in Akron! We’ll cover what we have today and what we’d like to see in the future while creating a public art piece that will be displayed in Akron. This event is free and all ages are welcome to attend!

Info

The Well CDC 647 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330
330-752-2815
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury - 2019-07-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury - 2019-07-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury - 2019-07-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury - 2019-07-16 17:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

June 26, 2019

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Monday

July 1, 2019

Tuesday

July 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail