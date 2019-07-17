Join us for a playfully fun community event where we talk about arts, culture, and environment in Akron! We’ll cover what we have today and what we’d like to see in the future while creating a public art piece that will be displayed in Akron. This event is free and all ages are welcome to attend!
Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: West Akron
John R. Buchtel CLC 1040 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
