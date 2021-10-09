Come one, come all to the Akron Fossils & Science Center Carnival Fundraiser! Join us Saturday, October 9 from 10am-5pm as we cap our week-long silent auction (October 2-8) with an old-fashioned carnival, complete with games, prizes, crafts, and carnival treats! Admission is free, and game tickets can be purchased at the door. All proceeds from this family-friendly event will go to support the hands-on science education provided by Akron Fossils & Science Center all year long!

Learn more at akronfossils.org/auction.