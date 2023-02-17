Akron Home & Garden Show

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The Akron Home and Garden Show presents over 100 vendors, all offering products and services to enhance your home. Whether you want to repair, redesign, or refresh your home, the Akron Home and Garden Show has something for everyone! The show provides a unique opportunity for visitors to meet various vendors, have one-on-one conversations with experts, and see state-of-the-art products.

