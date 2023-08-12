Akron Marathon Race Series - Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k

Goodyear Global Headquarters 200 Innovation Way, Akron, Ohio 44136

The Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k brings the iconic landmarks of Goodyear right under your feet for a unique and unforgettable racing experience. Set a personal record on Goodyear’s Proving Grounds before making your way past the company’s historic World Headquarters and campus.

Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Sports
3304342786
