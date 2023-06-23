Akron Marathon Race Series - National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile

to

University of Akron, James A. Rhodes Arena Akron, Ohio

Kick off the Akron Marathon Race Series presented by Summa Health with the National Interstate 1 Mile on Friday night! The 8k will be held on Saturday. Consider going for the challenge and run both events for a commemorative pint glass! The course highlights The University of Akron’s campus with a unique tour of downtown Akron.

Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Sports
