Ms. Warner is co-founder and chairman of Corporate/Education Consulting, a national-scope consulting firm based in Arizona. She has been active for more than three decades on state and national levels as a respected and effective educational advocate and public policy leader. Quaker Station at the University of Akron, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. Noon. $20. akronroundtable.org
Akron Roundtable presents Carolyn Warner
University of Akron - Quaker Station 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
