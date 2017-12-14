Akron Roundtable presents Michele Campbell

University of Akron - Quaker Station 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, Campbell’s work has taken her passion for education and extended it to children and families who need it most. Under James’ direction, she has transformed the Foundation from a charity to a lifelong commitment. The University of Akron’s Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. Noon. $20. akronroundtable.org

