Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, Campbell’s work has taken her passion for education and extended it to children and families who need it most. Under James’ direction, she has transformed the Foundation from a charity to a lifelong commitment. The University of Akron’s Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron. Noon. $20. akronroundtable.org
Akron Roundtable presents Michele Campbell
University of Akron - Quaker Station 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Monday
Christmas in Akron- The Musical
"Camelot"
Tuesday
World Music Ensembles
Ludwig Recital Hall in the Music and Speech Center at Kent State University
Christmas in Akron- The Musical
Wednesday
Christmas in Akron- The Musical
Thursday
Akron Zooo Trunk Show
Labyrinth of the Solstice
Friday
Canton Ballet's "The Nutcracker"
Holiday Hop in Hudson
Holiday Lantern Tours
Holiday Lantern Tours
Saturday
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas"
ORMACO Red-Eye Party Bus to New York City
"Elf" the Movie and Elfcon
Sunday
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience
Winter Bird Feeding
The Harmony Ringers present "Bells of Christmas"
ORMACO Red-Eye Party Bus to New York City
