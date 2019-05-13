PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady and 18-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Jay Haas will join the Akron Roundtable to deliver an overview of the upcoming Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, which will debut July 11-14, 2019, at Firestone Country Club. In addition to commenting on the storied history of the Tour’s premier major championship, Brady and Haas will also touch on a range of topics including the strong momentum of PGA TOUR Champions, World Golf Hall of Fame members and golf legends currently playing on Tour, and the approaching star power of the upcoming rookie classes.
Akron Roundtable
Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
