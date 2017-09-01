Akron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $5-$25. For tickets and game times, visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
